Sorry, Bachelor Nation: Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Did Not Secretly Get Married

Update, February 18, 2020: Bachelor Nation, we've been had. Dean and Caelynn are not actually married. Sigh.
A source spoke on the rumors to E! News, saying that the couple hadn't legally tied the knot. The special moment that Dean and Caelynn had in Switzerland? A "commitment ceremony" of sorts, not an actual wedding.
But that's not going to stop the spiritual spouses from soaking up all of the attention that the fake news is giving them. "They are trying to really hype it up and troll fans," the source said. Hence the weirdo behavior in that Instagram video circulating the web.
Advertisement
Well then. Back to your regularly scheduled programming, Bach fans. Nothing to see here!
This article was originally published on February 18, 2019
Since the premiere of its very first episode in 2002, the Bachelor franchise has been notoriously unsuccessful when it comes to a long-term relationship. Despite the premise of its shows, which promise to lead participants down a journey to true love, not many couples formed in Bachelor Nation have lasted long enough to make it down the aisle. But we now have a new addition to add to the short list of successful Bachelor couples, and honestly, we didn’t see this one coming.
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are the latest Bachelor couple to say “I do,” and the pair broke the news in the most 2020 way: on Instagram. Unglert spilled the tea during a sit down with Ashley Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon in promotion for the upcoming romantic comedy Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.
After jokingly accusing Unglert of winking at his wife, Haibon smoothly commented that his friend is “a married man now.” When Nanjiani asked if that’s true, the group beat around the bush for some time until the full story was revealed. Apparently, Miller-Keyes flew out to Switzerland to be with her boyfriend when he broke his leg — and they may or may not have tied the knot while she was taking care of him.
“I don’t know why being married to my wife is a controversial thing,” said Unglert and his mustache mysteriously. (Seriously, Dean, please shave that thing off already. We’re tired.)
Advertisement
Miller-Keyes has also been confirming her new relationship status in her Instagram comments, straight up saying that they've already made things official as husband and wife.
The news is a huge Bachelor Nation plot twist, especially for those who understand how the love line between Unglert and Miller-Keyes began in the first place. After being respectively dumped on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the pair, as most contestants do, booked it to Mexico to try their hand at love on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise. There, they formed an instant connection, complicated by the looming presence of former flame and BiP’s resident supervillian Kristina Schulman, but the good vibes were cut short when Unglert got cold feet and fled the island. In a scene straight out of a romantic comedy, he returns to Mexico to reclaim his lady love’s heart, whisking her off into the sunset in his beat up van.
While the secret wedding does come as a surprise to fans of the franchise, the couple has been very vocal about how happy they are about their relationship. “I have a better understanding of who I am than I had before and that allows the relationship to flourish a lot more,” Unglert told Us Weekly in 2019. “I didn’t want to leave in a relationship with anyone, but then when I left the first time I realized that as great as life could be alone, I wanted to experience it with [Caelynn].”
They’re not your typical Bachelor Nation couple — they didn’t get married on television, and they live in a van — but Unglert and Miller-Keyes have crossed over into the exclusive “we made it!” club, joining the likes of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasalo, Jason and Molly Resnick, and Sean and Catherine Lowe. Maybe The Bachelor is on to something after all.
Advertisement