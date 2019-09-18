Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes prematurely left Bachelor in Paradise when Dean returned to the show and asked Caelynn to join him in the real world. For Dean, that real world includes traveling around the country by car. So, do Caelynn and Dean live (in a van) together after Bachelor in Paradise, or what?
Caelynn already made a big move recently. She had only just relocated to Los Angeles shortly before leaving for Paradise in the first place. "All moved in with no furniture," she captioned a photo of her at her new apartment in March of this year. She probably didn't totally give up on that new place just a couple of months later to move into a van full time — if only just because, if she is like most people with apartments, definitely had to sign a year lease for that LA apartment just a few months ago.
But she and Dean have spent some quality time both in his van and traveling together since they left the show. Astute fans on Instagram noticed that they both traveled to Spain and Mexico around the same time, leading people to believe they were traveling together. And, after their decision to leave Paradise was made public, the duo each posted photos from Dean's infamous van on Instagram.
"Sorry we had to leave #bachelorinparadise early, the vantasy suite waits for no one," Dean captioned a photo of him and Caelynn staring into each other's eyes in the back of his vehicle. He also tagged their location as "Pleasure Town," which was a real choice. (As was the "vantasy suite" pun.)
Caelynn posted a similar photo to Instagram after the episode aired where she left with Dean. In the picture, she's cuddled up with Dean under a blanket, staring out at the scenery through the back of the van. "Lots of ramen, very few showers, and a whole lot of happiness," she captioned the photo.
While some women may have been turned off by both Dean's mustache and the fact that he roams the country in a car, Caelynn seemed intrigued by all of it (even the mustache). On the show, she told Dean that she also loved to travel, and she asked him a lot of questions about his van lifestyle. Dean once described the van on BiP as "you're driving in your bedroom," which is honestly a pretty good selling point. "I actually love it," Caelynn said on the Sept. 17 Bachelor in Paradise reunion special about her time in the van.
And if you want to know what Van Life looks like in action, Caelynn posted a series of videos and photos (you have to click through her Insta slideshow below) after the finale wrapped that show just that. Spoiler: There's also a very sweet pup in one!
It's clear that Caelynn doesn't mind the #vanlife or its lack of showering, but the two don't necessarily live in the van full time since she probably still has her new LA apartment. But that's almost better. She can go to the van when she wants a little adventure or head back home when you need a break (and want to sleep in a real bed). As Hannah Montana would say, it's the best of both worlds.
