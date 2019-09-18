The time for love and sand and surf is over. Now, the contestants on Bachelor In Paradise must go back to their real lives — jobs, family, friends — and somehow find a way to fit whomever they met in Paradise into all that. Or not! We're not here to judge, but is a few weeks of time on a beach enough time to know that you want to spend the rest of your life with a person? The Bachelor In Paradise filming schedule is even shorter than The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, so man, do you really have to be sure of who you want to bring home or not. And that only partially judgy sentiment brings us to which couples got together on Bachelor In Paradise season 6. If you tuned out earlier in the season, just know there are a few surprises in the bunch.
Once upon a time, Bachelor In Paradise season 6 opened with a lot of drama; namely, Blake Horstmann hooked up with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes at Stagecoach, Bachelor Nation's music festival of choice, and later flew to Alabama to see Hannah Godwin. He neglected to tell any of the women about the others, and this whole drama overshadowed virtually everything else that was happening for the first few episodes.
In hindsight, Blake's drama was probably a good thing for the couples who weren't involved (and for one couple that was very involved), because they got to spend lots of time getting to know one another. But eventually, as it always does, the dust settled, and the remaining couples on Bachelor In Paradise had to decide to leave together, with a Neil Lane ring in hand, or apart, back to normalcy and some heavy Instagram sponsorships. Let’s see where everyone landed.