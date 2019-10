The time for love and sand and surf is over. Now, the contestants on Bachelor In Paradise must go back to their real lives — jobs, family, friends — and somehow find a way to fit whomever they met in Paradise into all that. Or not! We're not here to judge, but is a few weeks of time on a beach enough time to know that you want to spend the rest of your life with a person? The Bachelor In Paradise filming schedule is even shorter than The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, so man, do you really have to be sure of who you want to bring home or not. And that only partially judgy sentiment brings us to which couples got together on Bachelor In Paradise season 6 . If you tuned out earlier in the season, just know there are a few surprises in the bunch.