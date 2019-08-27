Who Went To Chris & Krystal's Bachelor In Paradise Wedding?

Bachelor Nation weddings are always star-studded affairs, with tons of previous cast members coming out to celebrate the happy couple. The guest list for Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone's wedding was similarly filled with Bachelor Nation members — from old friends and flames to newbie BiP cast members.
One of the wildest parts about the Bachelor franchise is that people often end up being friends with people they either competed against or even dated. The preview that aired at the end of the Aug. 26 Bachelor in Paradise episode showed that, for Krystal and Chris' wedding, they had some of their own Bachelor Nation exes in attendance — not to mention some of the current BiP cast's exes as well. That shouldn't be awkward at all. Here's everyone who came based on reports and previews, but expect some more familiar faces in the crowd come the actual wedding airing.
The Season 6 Bachelor In Paradise Cast
Chris and Krystal got married where they met — in Paradise, during filming for the sixth season — so the new cast got to go. Chris and Krystal may have regretted those invites by the time Derek Peth and John Paul Jones got in a fight during their reception, though. Krystal later told Access Hollywood that JPJ was a "dark cloud" over the event. "I am definitely not a fan of him," Chris added.
People Chris & Krystal Once Kissed
The Aug. 26 promo showed Bachelor Winter Games and BiP season 5 contestant Kevin Wendt at the ceremony, which is a little strange considering that Krystal once kissed him in Paradise, but okay. Becca Kufrin, who was the Bachelorette when Chris was on the show, was also in attendance at the wedding, per the preview. Maybe Krystal and Chris decided one ex each was alright.
Other Bachelor Nation Success Stories
If you have a Bachelor event and Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti aren't there, did the event really happen? Chris and Krystal didn't take that chance, with People magazine reporting that they invited the couple to their ceremony ahead of Jared and Ashley's own wedding. Also in attendance according to the Aug. 26 preview was Grocery Store Joe Amabile and Kendall Long, who have been dating since last season of BiP.
Clay Harbour's Ex-Girlfriend, Angela
Before coming on BiP season 6 and dating Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Clay dated Angela Amezcua from Nick Viall's Bachelor season. They split shortly before Clay's second spin at reality TV dating, but he came face-to-face with her during Krystal and Chris' nuptials, because Angela was one of the bridesmaids, per the Aug. 26 trailer.
A Few Other Bachelor Nation Stars
According to the aforementioned People magazine article, Bachelor Ben Higgins also showed up. A previous trailer also showed Eric Bigger from Rachel Lindsay's season and Whitney Fransway from Nick Viall's season in attendance. Promo photos on ABC's website also show Bachelor alums Raven Gates, Annaliese Puccini, Bri Barnes, and Connor Saeli from Hannah B.'s Bachelorette season in the crowd.
All in all, it was a jam-packed Bachelor Nation event. And with that many contestants and some of their exes at one gathering, Chris and Krystal probably should have expected at least a little drama. Watch it all unfold on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 during the Aug. 27 episode.
