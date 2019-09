How Krystal & Chris Got Together On Bachelor In Paradise Season 5

Then Chris tried to do a fake-out where it sounded like he was going to break up with Krystal. "But I have to be honest with myself and I have to be honest with you. And I'm so sorry, Krystal, but it would be unfair to both of us if I left here, today, holding your hand," Chris said, before adding, "Because I want to leave here holding your heart." Despite that cheesy AF line, she said yes to his proposal and they FaceTimed Chris' mom to tell her the good news. A yearlong engagement later, and in June 2019, they tied the knot in front of the BIP cameras and the season 6 cast . So Chris Harrison's evangelizing isn't just for show. Sometimes these dating shows actually work!