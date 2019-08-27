How Krystal & Chris Got Together On Bachelor In Paradise Season 5

They were no Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert on their own Bachelor in Paradise season, but Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone are getting the BIP wedding treatment. But first, a walk down memory lane, which for these two, includes quite a few bumpy parts.
On the beach, they didn't immediately couple up and stay out of all the drama. Krystal and Chris' timeline on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 included a fair amount of drama and even some dates with other people, but it still had the same happy ending. A year after meeting in Paradise, Krystal and Chris got married (at the resort where they had their first TV date), and fans will get to see the ceremony play out on the August 27 episode of BIP.
Once upon a time, though, Chris and Krystal were dating different people on the beach. During the season 5 premiere, Tia Booth (from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season) asked Chris out on a date before she would later couple up with Colton Underwood. Meanwhile, Krystal made out with Kevin Wendt, the Canadian contestant from Bachelor: Winter Games (who left that Olympics-themed show with Ashley Iaconetti, who's now married to Jared Haibon). Later on, Krystal also went on a date with wrestler Kenny King from Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette season. It wasn't until BIP episode 3 that Chris and Krystal found each other and finally kissed. That wasn't the end of them facing relationship roadblocks, though.
In episode 6, Krystal went on a date with Connor Obrochta from Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season. She did say she was really into Chris, but she went on the date with Connor anyway. Perhaps that date gave her clarity, because from then on it was the Krystal and Chris show. It was clear that their relationship was growing serious, and the duo even said "I love you" a few episodes later on a one-on-one date. In Episode 10, they headed to the Fantasy Suite together. From there, it was just a hop, skip, and a jump to a proposal.
When Chris proposed, he acknowledged that their time in Paradise hadn't always been smooth for the both of them. "There was a moment where I wanted to give up a few weeks ago. But it was you that came to me and I listened," he said. "You've changed my life, you've changed me, you've helped me become a better version of myself."
Then Chris tried to do a fake-out where it sounded like he was going to break up with Krystal. "But I have to be honest with myself and I have to be honest with you. And I'm so sorry, Krystal, but it would be unfair to both of us if I left here, today, holding your hand," Chris said, before adding, "Because I want to leave here holding your heart." Despite that cheesy AF line, she said yes to his proposal and they FaceTimed Chris' mom to tell her the good news. A yearlong engagement later, and in June 2019, they tied the knot in front of the BIP cameras and the season 6 cast. So Chris Harrison's evangelizing isn't just for show. Sometimes these dating shows actually work!
