Those are the promises this episode makes in the opening five minutes. Chris Harrison really has me believing that a shark is descending into Paradise. Or maybe just a particularly feral crab. Bachelor in Paradise never fully learned to underpromise and overdeliver, and the "danger" that Chris Harrison promises is really just a lot of grumpy, sandy men. These men are, generally, upset that Paradise is wreaking Paradise-like havoc. There are three men in this episode who are experiencing the age old "something new" phenomenon. New men come into Paradise, and their partners happily scoot off to try some new Sayulita snack.