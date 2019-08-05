It's almost paradise, or rather, it's almost time for season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, a.k.a. the the crown jewel of the Bachelor franchise. The series returns Aug. 5 on ABC as fan favorites and a few not so favorite folks from Bachelor Nation descend upon a secluded beach in Mexico to search for a second chance at love. But not everyone who gets an invite to the beach got a ton of screen time on their respective Bachelorette or Bachelor seasons. Enter Bachelor In Paradise recruit and former football player Clay Harbor.
His stint on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette was short, but he did make somewhat of an impression when he got injured during a group date. Ironically, the date during which the football tight end, who is currently a free agent, was injured involved football. For his troubles that week, Becca gave Clay a group date rose, but later he decided to remove himself from the show to ensure he could heal quickly and return to the football field. Some fans were disappointed that Clay had to leave, but his concern was being able to continue his career and provide for his family. So, if you missed Becca's season or managed to forget who Clay is, the tl;dr is: He seemed like a great guy.
But there's more! Despite leaving Becca's season so early, Clay didn't exactly leave Bachelor Nation, thanks to Bachelor contestant Angela Amezcua from Nick Viall’s season. She ventured down to Paradise in season 5 but ultimately had her heart broken when Eric Bigger (from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette) decided he wasn’t ready to commit. Shortly after that season ended, in September, Clay and Angela revealed they were a couple. That didn't last long though, as Us Weekly reported in April, just over a month before season 6 of Paradise began shooting, that Clay and Angela had confirmed their break up.
Since April, Clay hasn’t been too active on his social media, which, in hindsight, was a huge clue that he was headed to a new season of Bachelor in Paradise. He also still has pictures of Angela on his Instagram page, and Angela's pal Annaliese Puccini will be joining Clay in Paradise, so we can bet this isn't the last we'll hear of the defunct Bachelor Nation couple.
Clay also has his own community of Bachelorette dudes, outside of his relationship with Angela. Before he went to Mexico to film BIP, he posted a few images with folks like Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick who were also on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette. (Blake, as you may have noticed in the Bachelor in Paradise trailers, is involved in a lot of drama this season).
Clay has been more present on Instagram and Twitter since BIP filming ended, but like any good reality star, he hasn't posted much that suggests what the outcome of his paradise journey will be.
He did tweet in late July about getting relationship advice from his Uber driver though — "She said ‘just be nice and buy her drinks’. I think she’s onto something.”
If he needs that kind of advice, he might still be single, but it's possible this conversation was about how to keep his current relationship afloat, too.
We’ll have to see how things work out for him and to see if anyone questions his recent breakup with Angela. On second thought, someone is definitely going to question his very recent breakup with Angela. Hold onto your butts, everyone.
