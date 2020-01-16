Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani Are Lovebirds On The Run In Hilarious New Movie

Every couple reaches that pivotal point in their relationship that can either make or break them. For some, it's distance, and for others, it's infidelity. For Leilani and Jibran, it's a casual date that quickly evolves into an amateur murder investigation. In the film's trailer, a special moment between Jibran (Nanjiani) and Leilani (Rae) is interrupted when their car is hijacked and used as a murder weapon. Desperate and on the run, the couple sets out to clear their names, running into obstacle after obstacle as they try to figure out whodunnit — and if their struggling relationship is worth saving after all.