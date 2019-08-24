Kit Harington & Richard Madden Are Reuniting For Marvel — & GOT Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Kit Harington and Richard Madden are reuniting on-screen in Marvel’s The Eternals and Game of Thrones fans could not be more excited.
The film tells the story of immortal, godlike beings with superpowers living among humans while they await the return of the Celestials as they fight against their foes, the Deviants, in a war that began millions of years ago, reports Deadline. The cast as well as the release date was announced this weekend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. The movie stars Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Gemma Chan; however, fans are most excited by Madden and Harington getting to share the screen again since the end of Game of Thrones.
Harington has been cast as the Black Knight and Madden is set to play Ikaris. They may have both been on Game of Thrones, but they rarely shared a scene. With Madden’s character killed off in season 3, the last time they were in a scene together was when Jon Snow headed off for The Wall in the second episode of the series.
Apparently fans’ love of Madden and Harington together again is just as immortal and unwavering as the Eternals themselves.
RICHARD MADDEN AND KIT HARRINGTON WILL BOTH STAR IN THE ETERNALS? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP pic.twitter.com/D8YhLq1ipo— mia saw la la land 12x times (@justmiaslife) August 24, 2019
robb: next time i see ya you’ll be all in black!— ًً (@lordsansa) August 24, 2019
jon: it always was my color
8 years later: kit harington to play the black knight in the eternals alongside richard madden pic.twitter.com/A05OScaNdv
Kit Harington and Richard Madden really reuniting in their first mcu movie y’all hear me fucking SOBBING??? #Eternals pic.twitter.com/5jIJtOSON8— Maria ? (@sweetelizaaaaa_) August 24, 2019
Richard Madden & Kit Harington when they reunite on The Eternals set pic.twitter.com/05wmZQmwKV— Black Canary (@PlanetRoxy_) August 24, 2019
Kit Harington and Richard Madden are both going to be in #Eternals... I’m - pic.twitter.com/QwPmJki5a5— Elizabeth Jay (@heyelizajay) August 24, 2019
Though it was a short-lived comic book series, the Eternals did show up in other series, such as Thor and The Avengers. Knowing Marvel’s penchant for crossovers, we wouldn’t be surprised if they were worked into the elaborate web of superhero movies in the works.
The Eternals is set to be released on November 6, 2020.
