Feeling Jealous About Your Friend's Love Life? Here's What To Do

But if you're on the outside, and a friend's relationship is looking peachy, and you're stewing because you can't get a text back, there are ways to make yourself feel better. "You want to look inward when you're starting to feel jealous," Dr. Harwick says. "You want to recognize what you actually have control over. You can't control whether you're in a relationship or not, but you can increase your odds by setting up an environment that would make that possible." This is all about taking action. "Dating apps aren't the only ways to meet people," she says. Go out in person, talk to friends, get involved in social activities. It's about recognizing that it's natural to feel [jealous], but not to dwell on it. And when you do start to compare, check yourself."