Dean Unglert On Why His Relationship With Caelynn Miller-Keyes Is “Monumentally Different”

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are still going strong after leaving Bachelor in Paradise, with Unglert calling their relationship “monumentally different” from his past relationships.
“I have a better understanding of who I am than I had before and that allows the relationship to flourish a lot more,” Unglert told Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
He also described Miller-Keyes as “very intelligent and compassionate” and explained that they’re both able to be themselves around each other. Fortunately, these sentiments are so much better than the weird comments Unglert made about Miller-Keyes on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where he called her mean and catty at times.
After initially breaking up on BiP (on Miller-Keyes’ birthday nonetheless), Unglert later returned to the show to whisk Miller-Keyes away in his van. This after, realizing that the single life wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.
“I didn’t want to leave in a relationship with anyone, but then when I left the first time I realized that as great as life could be alone, I wanted to experience it with her,” Unglert said.
And experiencing life this couple has been, according to Instagram. Multiple posts show the two lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes, and it’s obvious that Miller-Keyes is loving the van life. So much, in fact, that her grandmother got Unglert a housewarming “vantasy blanket.” Despite the happy moments, though, he admitted “there’s going to be some speed bumps along the way” (duh) and noted that he doesn’t want them to become a stereotypical Bachelor couple.
“I don’t like doing what’s expected of me and I feel that with couples, especially those coming out of this franchise, we’re expected to follow each other on Instagram, do interviews together to have this happy couple image,” he said. “I want to break out of that mold and be the couple that never does interviews together, doesn’t follow each other on Instagram.”
Whatever works then!
