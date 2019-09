Dean Unglert Just Made The Weirdest Comments About Dating Caelynn-Miller Keyes

This week, we watched Dean Unglert return to Bachelor In Paradise to right his wrongs and whisk Caelynn-Miller Keyes off her feet after originally ending things. It would be nice to think that, in a post-BIP world, it's been nothing but smooth-sailing for the couple. However, for every picture-perfect Instagram posted from their travels after the show, there have also been sus moments from interviews and on Twitter that have me dreading that Unglert's first instinct was right all along: He's not a relationship person. The former Bachelorette contestant appeared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, hosted by Bachelor alums Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, to talk about his budding romance with the former pageant queen, and I would not want to be him after she listens to it.