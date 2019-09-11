Dean Unglert Just Made The Weirdest Comments About Dating Caelynn-Miller Keyes

This week, we watched Dean Unglert return to Bachelor In Paradise to right his wrongs and whisk Caelynn-Miller Keyes off her feet after originally ending things. It would be nice to think that, in a post-BIP world, it's been nothing but smooth-sailing for the couple. However, for every picture-perfect Instagram posted from their travels after the show, there have also been sus moments from interviews and on Twitter that have me dreading that Unglert's first instinct was right all along: He's not a relationship person. The former Bachelorette contestant appeared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, hosted by Bachelor alums Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, to talk about his budding romance with the former pageant queen, and I would not want to be him after she listens to it.
Advertisement
Basically, he says he has faith in this relationship because his other post-Bachelor relationships were with women who were really highly regarded. And Caelynn is, I guess, not?
"It was always kind of regarded as I was the lesser version of them, and they were always slumming it to be with me, and how they were always so much better than me," Dean said of his past relationships. "And the toll that that puts on the relationship is kind of frustrating from my perspective because what the public perceives and what the relationship actually is is misaligned."
But with Caelynn, he says he doesn't have that problem — which, ouch.
"I was like, the fact that you’re regarded as kind of like a mean, catty person at times on the show, is almost relieving to me because it removes so much pressure for me to try to prove to other people that I’m worth your time," he said.
He then continued to step in it by saying she does need to "amend the situation" of her "catty" moments.
While I want to give Unglert the benefit of the doubt and assume he doesn't realize how what he's saying is coming across, this isn't the first sticky situation he's gotten himself in now that they're officially a couple. When Ashley Iaconetti gushed about their potential future, including marriage and children, Dean replied, "how do I delete someone else's tweet?"
"Tight..." Caelynn appeared to sarcastically reply.
Get you a man who thinks you're a catty person who needs work and hates the idea of a future with you — or, maybe, don't!
Advertisement