Madison Prewett Says She & Kelley Flanagan Were “Best Friends” Until She Reunited With Peter Weber In Chicago
Madison Prewett has finally spoken after staying quiet in the month following the dramatic Bachelor finale in which she and Peter Weber got back together after he broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss — only to break up two days later. When appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast, she revealed a story even more heartbreaking than her split from Peter Weber: her friendship breakup with Kelley Flanagan.
One thing Peter's season of The Bachelor apparently didn't show was just how close Madison and Kelley became during filming, to the point that they were referred to as the "dynamic duo" by other girls in the house. However, after news leaked that Peter and Kelley are quarantining together in Chicago and stirring up romance rumors, Madison says she hasn't heard from Kelley, and the future of their friendship is no more.
"When I landed from Australia and got home, she was one of the first people that I called," Madison explained on the podcast. "She was in group messages with me and my family. We were really, really close."
She also revealed that two days before news of Peter and Kelley's reunion broke, Peter had texted her asking to get back together, something he had a hard time explaining after news of his rumored new fling dropped.
"He texted me after [the Kelley news] had been out for a couple days and sent me this long, long text kind of explaining himself but not really," Madison remembered. "They did that on my birthday, when all the pictures got leaked. He didn’t text me on my birthday, she didn’t text me on my birthday. It kind of felt like a jab at me."
This podcast interview comes after tension between the friends was already brewing on social media. On TikTok, Madison had gotten a handful of her fellow Bachelor contestants to participate in a video, but Kelley was missing. When a fan asked where she was, Madison cheekily replied, "With our ex lol."
@madiprew
Bach Girls get ready - quarantine style ##tiktokcovers ##slay ##girlpower ##bachelor♬ Take Your Man - Mahogany LOX
However, Madison attempted to walk back the shade in the comments of an Instagram post that had captured the interaction, wring "Lollllll it was just a joke!! No shade. All the love for both of them."
Jokes or no jokes, Madison is definitely hurt.
"I thought she was going to be in my wedding," she told Bristowe. "I thought we were going to be best friends for life."
Aside from a tweet she reportedly liked and then unliked on Twitter, Kelley has remained silent about this friendship breakup. If she really didn't text Madison on her birthday, now might be a good time for a belated HBD check-in.
