I’m Not Having Sex Until I Love You

My sexuality is love. My sexuality needs to feel that a man wants me, not just sex. I’ve been ashamed of that and hiding that and denying that for longer than the internet needs to know about. There is such a victory in allowing myself to say out loud that I won’t settle. To start demanding more of life and of sex than I ever had the bravery to before. I’m not afraid of having less sex or no sex because I dared to live a truth. Just the opposite. I look forward to the kind of sex this truth leads me to. If I’m afraid of anything, it’s my truth, my self worth, and my sexuality never being something I’m proud of. But they are. I live a life in support of what I want now. I don’t see any shame in wanting and demanding a real bond before sex. And yeah...the other way probably involves having more sex. But I’ve discovered that my way feels fucking amazing, too.

