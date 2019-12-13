The Best Vibrators On Amazon & The Reviewers That Love Them

Amazon is no longer just for stocking up on used books, bulk-ordering toilet paper, and re-watching Fleabag for the fourth time. The tech giant has a thriving sex toy section, home to popular brands such as Satisfyer and LELO, as well as many others. And Amazon’s review section lets you see what real people thought of the toys — which is often helpful and sometimes fascinating.
Earlier this year, a woman’s review of the Tracy’s Dog Clitoral Sucking Vibrator went viral. She wrote, "I started on low, which I barely even felt, so me being me, I decided to go from zero to 60 in 3.5. I hit the suction button setting to level five or six and hit the G-spot button as well. At least, I think that's what happened, because I'm pretty sure I blacked out. My legs went straight out like those goats who faint when scared. I never came so fast and so hard in my life. I squirted, I have NEVER DONE THAT… I frantically tried to turn it off, but ended up hitting the buttons like a maniac, sending even stronger suction. I'm pretty sure I levitated. It was an unending orgasm.”
If you’re searching for your own "unending orgasm," there are plenty of vibrators on Amazon to try out. We found a few to get you started.
