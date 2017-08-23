Sectional sofas are typically seen as a family-friendly alternative to a traditional couch: The components are relatively easy to move around, and the whole thing can be quickly reconfigured to fit your lifestyle needs. The highly flexible piece also makes an ideal living room staple if you're sharing an apartment with a roommate. Both of you will be able to lounge comfortably at the same time, without anyone compromising on legroom.
Due to their complex designs, sectionals tend to be more expensive than regular sofas. A multi-seater can set you back thousands of dollars, especially if they're from a well-known design brand. However, you can still snatch a piece of the functional lounger on a modest budget, if you know where to look. We've found 10 sectional couches on the more affordable side — with the priciest one at just over $1,000 — that are worthy of your investment.