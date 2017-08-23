Due to their complex designs, sectionals tend to be more expensive than regular sofas. A multi-seater can set you back thousands of dollars, especially if they're from a well-known design brand. However, you can still snatch a piece of the functional lounger on a modest budget, if you know where to look. We've found 10 sectional couches on the more affordable side — with the priciest one at just over $1,000 — that are worthy of your investment.