These Were The Most Googled Travel Destinations Of 2018

If Google is any indication, we all really wanted to take a vacation in 2018. And who could blame us? With the news being a serious bummer this year, we've used our Google searches to plan fantasize about our dream getaways. International trips dominated the list, and the destinations included areas where travel deals are often common, like Iceland, Spain, and the Bahamas.
Interestingly, the most searched-for travel destinations were very different from the most-Instagrammed travel spots. Instagram, predictably, focused on places with beautiful local scenery that will pops in that timeline. Googlers looked for more traditional destinations — especially those where you can snag those cheap air fares.
How did Google collect this data? According to the search engine, they implemented algorithms to filter out spam and repeated queries, and analyzed data from Google Trends to obtain the most accurate native searches. Google, doing the most with the trillions of searches that take place on its site.
Check out the most searched-for destinations in 2018. Did you enter any of these search terms into the Google machine? We definitely may have peeked at cheap flights to several of these places... more than once.
1. Trip to Italy
2. Trip to Paris
3. Trip to Iceland
4. Trip to Bahamas
5. Trip to Ireland
6. Trip to Vegas
7. Trip to Bora Bora
8. Trip to New York
9. Trip to New Orleans
10. Trip to Spain
