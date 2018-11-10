Monthly Expenses

Rent: $456 (My partner, R., and I split a one-bedroom that costs $912 per month.)

Social Security: $180.79 (Taken out as tax. Includes complete access to public healthcare, parental/medical leave, unemployment, disability, and state pension.)

Utilities: $48 (Since electricity and water are billed together every three months, R. and I take turns paying it.)

Internet: $36 (R. pays.)

Dental Insurance: $33 (I pay for both of us. While medical can be either public or private, dental is only private.)

Cleaner: $45-$55 per week, for my half. (Depending on the month, it's $90-$110 for two hours/week and worth every single penny.)

Netflix: $0 (True to our generation, my sister and I use our dad's account.)

Spotify: $0 (I have my sister's account but rarely use it.)

Gym: $39.86

Phone: $22.66 (For 23 GB and unlimited calls. European data plans have spoiled me.)

New York Times Subscription: $4.56

Savings: ~$627 (Usually this all goes to the emergency/other savings fund, but I have my best friend's wedding in the U.S. next summer so I'm making a point to save aggressively for it.)