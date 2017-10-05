Planning a trip to Europe is usually more involved than one within North America, largely because of the higher flight prices. But Icelandair is currently making it possible to dodge that obstacle, Conde Nast Traveler reports. You can now get tickets to 14 European cities for as low as $300.
The deal applies to trips taking place from now through June. It's not clear what all the 14 cities are, but the most affordable are Paris, Amsterdam, Helsinki, and Oslo. These flights can leave from 12 U.S. and Canadian cities, the cheapest being New York, Boston, D.C., Chicago, and Seattle. They all have layovers in Iceland, and if you want to take advantage of that, you can stay there for up to a week for no additional airfare.
The seats are part of a new program called Economy Light, which means you only get to bring a 22-pound carry-on bag. Checked bags cost $69 each way if you're going to Iceland and $95 if you're going elsewhere in Europe, so if you don't want to defeat the purpose of the deal, you'll probably want to pack light.
"This option is designed for travelers taking a short weekend getaway or a quick business trip abroad," Guðmundur Óskarsson, Icelandair SVP of Sales & Marketing, said in a press release. "The new fare is also perfect when traveling with family members that don't require additional luggage such as children or couples who can pack together. These passengers will enjoy the same quality of service from Icelandair including in-flight entertainment, non-alcoholic beverages, gate-to-gate wi-fi access and comfortable, spacious seats."
If you want to take advantage of these new prices, you can go to Google Flights, select "Icelandair" under "airline," and type the city you'd like to leave from and go to. Make sure to check "multi-city" if you want to extend your layover in Iceland.
