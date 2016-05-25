These Are The Best — & Worst — Cities For Singles

Let's be real — being single is pretty darn fun. You have your own space to carry out whatever "gross" habits you want without worrying about another person, and you can dance to "Single Ladies" with total sincerity. That said, if you are looking for a partner, you might like to know where you have the best odds of finding one.
Enter online dating network Badoo, which just released its rankings of the best (and worst) places to date, based on the size of the dating pool. After combing the geographical data for all its users in the U.S., Badoo found that, contrary to popular belief, larger cities and more densely populated areas might not be the best places for singles. "Massively dense cities across the United States have a lower percentage of singles,” Badoo spokesperson Joey Hadfield said in a statement. "We’re noticing that rural areas pose a greater opportunity for singles to meet a potential mate."
Huh. Not what we would have guessed. Of course, this says nothing about the quality of the dating pool (that's not quantifiable, of course), but it does makes sense that the bigger the pool, the more you have to choose from.
