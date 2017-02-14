Skip navigation!
Guide To Meeting Men
Sex
Married People Are Less Stressed Out Than Singles
by
Christopher Luu
More from Guide To Meeting Men
Sex
17 Savage Tweets That Capture The Reality Of Singles Awareness Day
Cory Stieg
Feb 14, 2017
Sex & Relationships
Judge Rules Dating Site ChristianMingle Must Include Gay Singles
Sara Murphy
Jul 2, 2016
Sex
These Are The Best — & Worst — Cities For Singles
Sara Coughlin
May 25, 2016
Sex & Relationships
Singles Are Looking For Winter Storm Jonas Companions On Craigslist
You've either been living in deep, blissful denial (or somewhere other than the East Coast) if you're not aware of the "major," "crippling" blizzard set
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex & Relationships
The Matchmakers' Guide To Love In NYC
Sometimes, online dating seems to be the only way to meet someone new in this town — unless you’re brave enough to chat up a fine-lookin' stranger on
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Chicago
Where To Meet Your Future Boyfriend In Chicago
UPDATE: This weekend is your last chance for summer romance, so try one of these no-fail spots to meet Mr. Right (or Mr. Right Now). This story was
by
Melissa Malka
Entertainment
A Singles' Event For Anyone Iffy About Singles' Events
Okay, calm down. This is not some terrifying mixer where you'll be forced to talk to every schmo in the room for eight minutes. This is soiree, a
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
3 Singles' Survival Kits For The Best Anti-V-Day Ever
The ironic thing about Valentine's Day is that if you're not in a relationship, you actually don't feel any love. Not that there's anything wrong with
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Attention Singles! Free People Wants To Hook You Up (With A Makeo...
Polish up your “Single Ladies” dance steps and turn off that Sex and the City marathon on E!, because the ever-so-generous fashion gurus at Free
by
Emily Ferber
Chicago
Chicago's Hottest Spots For Singles
Fireside bowl image via CityVoter, The Metro image via Darkroom Demons. Forget dating advice, the rule books, and Patti Stanger. Sometimes, we just
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
First Fridays At MCA: The Ultimate Singles Scene
The Museum of Contemporary Art likes to put things delicately by referring to First Fridays as a "Happy Hour" event. You've entered Refinery29, a
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
7 Hot Events For Singles This Valentine's Day
It's less than desirable, but some of us will be flying solo this Valentine's Day. If you find yourself without a +1 this year, don't despair. We've found
by
Shani Silver
Events
Lingerie, Liquor, and Love: Updated Valentine's Day Events for Co...
The Valentine's Day "Love Carnival" Held at Carlos Quiarte and Matt Kliegman's new space at 26 Bond Street, the Carnival t'will be a circusy carnival
by
Sarah Moroz
