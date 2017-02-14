Story from Sex

17 Savage Tweets That Capture The Reality Of Singles Awareness Day

Cory Stieg
Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet.
Thanks to the internet, there's a National Day for literally everything you could ever want to honor. But unlike National Pizza Day or National Pet Appreciation Day, not every obscure holiday is a layup for a winning social media moment. Singles Awareness Day (SAD), for example, is observed by single people the day after Valentine's Day (or possibly the day of, too, if you're really dedicated). Even though single and coupled people both tend to feel bummed out on Valentine's Day, SAD is a day for people to embrace their solitude and take time for self-care. While the rest of the world bleeds the Instagram feed with cutesy photos, SAD observers go to Twitter to tell us how they really feel. Because really, all you need to express your rage is 140 characters and a handful of your closest followers, am I right? Whether you're single, in a relationship, or looking for a relationship, finding the sense of humor in a potentially dark day is always worth it. So we rounded up a handful of honest tweets about Singles Awareness Day. See you in the discounted candy aisle tomorrow.
