Beyoncé may have made the phrase "single ladies" a rallying cry for independent and fierce women everywhere, but that doesn't mean she's the only one touting the benefits of singlehood. In fact, plenty of badass ladies have taken to singing about being better off by themselves — even a reportedly newly single Taylor Swift.
That's right — no longer is "single" associated with "sad," "spinster," or "alone." Instead, these songs celebrate being unattached and independent. They're all about being happier, sexier, and more satisfied by yourself.
So if you're looking for sad breakup songs to cry to, they're not here (they're here, instead). But if you (ahem, Ms. Swift) are in need of some anthems of independence? We got you. Ahead, all the songs to play when you want the single ladies in the club to break it down. Did we miss your favorite? Add them in the comments below.