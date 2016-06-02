It's unclear what exactly Taylor Swift is going through at the moment. Is she single, coupled, or just on a break? Who knows.
What we do know? She has great friends by her side no matter the circumstances. One such pal you may recognize as the singer's date to the 2015 Grammys — Abigail Anderson.
The two have been friends since 2005 and have supported each other's career paths along the way. And, in the end, there's no place like home with the ones who know you best.
Anderson recently shared a quirky note to Swift on Instagram thanking her for her years of friendship. The card, which looks handmade, reads "My weird heart loves your weird heart."
She also wrote an accompanying message of support for Swift: "There are few things more significant or valuable than a friendship that will withstand the test of time. Thank you for getting me. Always. @taylorswift"
With friends like these, who needs a boyfriend?
