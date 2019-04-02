Spring should be springing any second now, and we’re frantically trying to figure out where to allocate our precious shopping dollars. Of the seemingly endless selection of new trends, which is going to deliver the highest ROI? Ultimately, you’re going to want things that give you the highest level of personal satisfaction, and dare we say, happiness. A great shopping score is an endorphin rush, after all, and we all want to make purchasing decisions that will keep the warm-and-fuzzies going for as long as possible.
Bearing this in mind, we turned to a constant source of inspiration: street style. We combed through our international fashion month coverage and analyzed all of our favorite IRL looks from spring; ranking them in order of positive vibes, from a state of relaxed comfort to absolute nirvana. While we can’t promise eternal happiness from any of these purchases, but hopefully examining this plethora of personal style brings a smile to your face and some inspiration to your shopping carts.
