Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's burgeoning relationship has been somewhat of a sweet spectacle in 2016, playing out across social media and queuing an avalanche of commentary from his famous family and fans alike in the past few months. The pairing has led the once famously shy member of the Kardashian clan back into the spotlight more commonly dominated by his camera-ready sisters. And his almost-sort-of-brother-in-law, Scott Disick, fully supports Rob's reemergence into the limelight.
"I'm just so, so grateful and happy about it," Disick told People. "There's literally nothing but happiness." The reality star hesitated to specifically discuss Kardashian's relationship status, telling the publication that when it comes to Rob and Blac Chyna, "I don't know anything more than that." The bottom line for Disick is: "I'm just happy that he's happy."
Earlier this week, Disick told Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O that Rob was simply overwhelmed by getting too famous too fast. "He was just getting out of college and then he became famous quickly. I think it was a lot for him to handle," Disick explained. "And I don't think that's exactly the path he wanted to be on and he just got caught in the middle of it. So, he had to take some time off."
Welcome back, Rob. May your new romance with Blac Chyna be free from the many ups and downs experienced by Disick and your sister, Kourtney.
