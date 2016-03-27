Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been mixing work and pleasure this weekend, and it's a rather sweet spectacle. The exotic dancer turned beauty businesswoman hosted a night at Crazy Horse Gentleman's Club in Atlanta on Friday and at Onyx Atlanta on Saturday night. Through it all, the couple posted flirty pics and videos of each other on Snapchat and Instagram.
From Kardashian's account, he looked to be admiring his "pretty mama," who was posed deep in thought, on Saturday night.
From Kardashian's account, he looked to be admiring his "pretty mama," who was posed deep in thought, on Saturday night.
At the same time, Blac Chyna's perspective told a different story, teasing that her boyfriend was trying to get a private dance from her when she was hosting a high-class adult evening.
Advertisement
She also jokingly threatened Kardashian in another video, "Rob, if you sign another bounced check, and I take it to the bank, this relationship is going to be over. No more. No more forgery!"
Good thing we can hear him laugh in the background. Otherwise, there would be all sorts of new rumors about what he's been up to away from his family's TV cameras.
All this playfulness comes after a Thursday Snapchat session that seemed to signify this relationship is going to the next level. "Rob, I am not playing with you, I want my eggs cracked! That means I want to have a baby!"
All this playfulness comes after a Thursday Snapchat session that seemed to signify this relationship is going to the next level. "Rob, I am not playing with you, I want my eggs cracked! That means I want to have a baby!"
Advertisement