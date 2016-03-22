Story from Pop Culture

Rob Kardashian Is NOT Cool With Fans Critiquing His Lady

Elizabeth Kiefer
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still going strong. And the 29-year-old is not going to let anyone say anything bad about his boo — not if he can help it.

Kardashian recently noticed some negative comments about Blac Chyna's appearance in his Instagram comments. (Celebs: They really do read the comments.) Beneath a picture of the couple strolling outside, a user wrote, "Nice couple. But Rob is still toooo good looking for her."

Rob begs to differ, and shut this line of criticism down with a perfect comeback. "Nobody is too good looking for anybody or too good for anybody."
Advertisement

💯 true #blacchyna #robkardashian

A photo posted by Rob & Angela (kardashian) (@robandchyk) on

Instagram.
This isn't the only instance in which Kardashian called out haters on his girlfriend's social media. When a follower left a snarky comment on one of Blac Chyna's Instagram videos, he stepped in. "What u even saying ? Lol. It's Saturday morning," he wrote, "go take your kids to the park and stop being mad that we only smile and laugh and that she can dance like a G."

He hammered home his point with a sweet compliment. "What you see is not necessarily what I see — evidently. And she's beautiful and full of life." His heart is clearly on his sleeve — or at least in his social media feed— these days.

#robkardashian #blacchyna

A photo posted by Rob & Angela (kardashian) (@robandchyk) on

Instagram.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture