Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still going strong. And the 29-year-old is not going to let anyone say anything bad about his boo — not if he can help it.
Kardashian recently noticed some negative comments about Blac Chyna's appearance in his Instagram comments. (Celebs: They really do read the comments.) Beneath a picture of the couple strolling outside, a user wrote, "Nice couple. But Rob is still toooo good looking for her."
Rob begs to differ, and shut this line of criticism down with a perfect comeback. "Nobody is too good looking for anybody or too good for anybody."
This isn't the only instance in which Kardashian called out haters on his girlfriend's social media. When a follower left a snarky comment on one of Blac Chyna's Instagram videos, he stepped in. "What u even saying ? Lol. It's Saturday morning," he wrote, "go take your kids to the park and stop being mad that we only smile and laugh and that she can dance like a G."
He hammered home his point with a sweet compliment. "What you see is not necessarily what I see — evidently. And she's beautiful and full of life." His heart is clearly on his sleeve — or at least in his social media feed— these days.
