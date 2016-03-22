This isn't the only instance in which Kardashian called out haters on his girlfriend's social media. When a follower left a snarky comment on one of Blac Chyna's Instagram videos, he stepped in. "What u even saying ? Lol. It's Saturday morning," he wrote, "go take your kids to the park and stop being mad that we only smile and laugh and that she can dance like a G."



He hammered home his point with a sweet compliment. "What you see is not necessarily what I see — evidently. And she's beautiful and full of life." His heart is clearly on his sleeve — or at least in his social media feed— these days.