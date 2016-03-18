For his 29th birthday, Rob Kardashian didn't just celebrate with his girlfriend Blac Chyna, he spent a few seconds of his special day as Blac Chyna.
The couple posted a Snapchat video of them swapping faces that is both bizarre and mesmerizing. Not to mention hilarious. Chyna found the sight of herself with Kardashian's facial hair just way too funny to keep it together and ends up LOLing throughout the entire clip.
As E! pointed out, Kardashian shared a few other moments of his St. Patrick's Day birthday on Snapchat including a snap of him singing "Happy Birthday" to himself as he focuses the camera on Chyna's behind.
In another clip, he's seen blowing out the candles on his shamrock-covered cake, as Chyna shouts for him to make a wish. You may even notice that Chyna's son with ex Tyga, King Cairo, is there to help Kardashian get all the candles on the first try.
Some may have been surprised to see these intimate birthday moments all over Kardashian's social feed since he recently deleted his Instagram photos of Chyna, saying it was his way of giving his relationship a little space from all the media attention.
Seems like Kardashian changed his mind, or at least, made an exception for his birthday.
