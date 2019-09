How Rob Kardashian Celebrated His 29th Birthday

March 17 is about more than just wearing a bit of green to avoid obnoxious drunk people pinching you. It's also about Rob Kardashian.Today, the youngest Kardashian, who might also be the best Kardashian , turns 29. Happy birthday, Rob!And what did he do to celebrate? You'll never guess, so we'll just have to tell you: He went to Legoland.Kardashian, accompanied by Blac Chyna and her son, King Cairo Stevenson, headed to San Diego to explore all that the magical land of Legos had to offer, which included a few Instagram-worthy moments inside the jaws of some Lego lions and in front of a colorful, kid-sized house.