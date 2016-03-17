How Rob Kardashian Celebrated His 29th Birthday

March 17 is about more than just wearing a bit of green to avoid obnoxious drunk people pinching you. It's also about Rob Kardashian.
Today, the youngest Kardashian, who might also be the best Kardashian, turns 29. Happy birthday, Rob!
And what did he do to celebrate? You'll never guess, so we'll just have to tell you: He went to Legoland.
Kardashian, accompanied by Blac Chyna and her son, King Cairo Stevenson, headed to San Diego to explore all that the magical land of Legos had to offer, which included a few Instagram-worthy moments inside the jaws of some Lego lions and in front of a colorful, kid-sized house.
It looks like he's having a RAWR-esome time. Too much?
This year's festivities were a far cry from his days of marking the occasion in Las Vegas. But Kardashian is a more down-to-earth guy now, who prefers his girl with no makeup on, and a little post-meal birthday pep talk.
The other leading lady in Kardashian's life had a sweet message to share with her only son on his birthday.
She wrote: "Happy Birthday Rob!! God blessed me beyond measure the day you were born. You are the most amazing man who is kind, funny, smart and you have the best heart. You are beautiful inside and out and have brought so much joy into my life. Thank you for being the best son a Mom could ever dream of...I love you soooo much @robkardashian and I'm so proud of you. Mommy #blessed #love #happybirthdayrob."
His older sisters also joined in on wishing their baby bro a special day.
And Kylie posted a pretty adorable pic, too.
