While people are attempting to praise La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz as the hero of the year so far, we'd rather shift the focus to a very deserving personal hero of ours, Chrissy Teigen — the actual truth-teller we need right now.
We already know that Teigen moonlights as an unofficial life guru on Twitter, but she still continues to surprise and inspire us with her commitment to total transparency.
In an interview with Yahoo Style, the mother of Luna and wife of performer John Legend, opened up about how she gets through her days as a new mother. She quickly points out that she does not do it alone. Motherhood means different things to different people, and it's encouraging to see her talk about the privileges she has with raising her daughter versus other mothers.
Teigen is often asked how she does it all and the short answer is: she doesn't.
The long answer? "Having help. My mom lives with us. I have hair and makeup people. I’m not getting up and doing all this by myself. If I’m not being done for something, I’m not going anywhere. A lot of hands go into it. We have help. It’s important for people to know that,” she says. “I have the utmost respect for mothers and single mothers who go to work and come home and make dinner. I do all these things because I have help. Luna goes down at 6:30 and has a nurse watch her, and I can cook dinner."
She added: "I really want people to know that so many things go into all these things," she said, further clarifying just how much assistance she requires when she deviates from her typical low-key private life.
She, like many other celebrities, has transitioned from modelling (although she still does and looks great) to mommy. Her priorities have pivoted from happy hours in hot spots to... happy hours on her couch with a face mask. And we love it.
As always, thanks for telling it like it is, Teigen.
