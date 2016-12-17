A version of this article originally appeared on Shape.
A new report published this week is just the reminder we needed about maintaining a work/life balance. Its findings suggest some surprising things about the true source of happiness and life satisfaction — namely that an influx of cash isn't the joy-bringer we might expect it to be.
Experts from the London School of Economics looked at surveys from four different countries that included data from 200,000 people about how different life events affected their happiness. The surveys asked the participants to rank these changes on a scale of one to 10, in order to gauge exactly what made them less happy or happier. Turns out, events relating to money, even a major increase in salary, didn't make anyone happier. (It was noted that employment was a source of happiness.)
When it comes down to it, money truly can't buy happiness. Meanwhile, the researchers found that social relationships and particularly having a significant other influenced the participants' happiness quite a bit. Naturally, mental and physical health turned out to be surefire happiness wins, too.
You probably don't need a scientist to tell you that you're better off grabbing a drink with your friends or your honey than working an extra hour at the office, but a reminder never hurts. The next time you're making plans, think about what will enhance your well-being instead of your wealth. In the long run, that just might make you happier.
