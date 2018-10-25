I Took A Happiness Course, And I'm Not Convinced Money Won't Make Me Happy

So did this class actually make me happier? Is my life better after I took it? Did it change my relationship with money? According to the surveys that I took before and after the class, my happiness improved by about 10%, but it could have just been the day. After starting this class, I noticed that the guys that I used to be attracted to on Hinge became bro-ier than I remembered. Guys who care too much about titles (Directors or VPs of Strategy) and competing against their friends (rude), or talk about Yacht Week for 30 minutes started to annoy me. I’m not saying that I don’t care at all anymore, because I too want to earn truckloads of money. But it became apparent that my dating goggles acquired a new filter; now I see just a little past their earning potential. I am just no longer going to cut a guy slack because they have an impressive resume; they better be funny and cute too. And kind. (I’m still single.)