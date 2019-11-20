These Mister Rogers Moments Might Just Heal Our Weary Souls

It was always a beautiful day in Mister Roger's neighborhood. For 39 years, his show was a place where kids and their parents could go to be themselves. And that's just how Fred Rogers, a Presbyterian minister turn who studied early children's education wanted it.
Mister Rogers' best moments weren't just relegated to his public broadcasting TV show, though. Rogers practiced what he preached, which is why so many of us are all still trying to live in his image of kindness. It's also why only Tom Hanks could get away with playing him in the new movie A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.
To celebrate the many ways Mister Rogers has changed the world, we've put together a list of some of his most unforgettable moments. Whether it's teaching kids about grief or divorce, takings a stand on issues like racism or just poking a little fun at himself, Mister Rogers always tried his best to make the world we live in a little less scary. He did this by tapping into the intense feelings that kids were experiencing, never talking down to them, but right at their level.
Throughout his life and career, Mister Rogers invited us all into his world. So let's all take another visit to his neighborhood, shall we? Just don't forget the Kleenex.