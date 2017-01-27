It's hard to believe that Christina Ricci, 36, has been acting since she was 9. While making the rounds promoting her most recent project Amazon's Z: The Beginning of Everything, she opened to People about how she's remained grounded for nearly three decades. “I think the latest developments in my life have grounded me,” she said. “My agent has been with me since I was 10 years old and she’s a brilliant, grounded woman, so she’s responsible for that element. But also really, it was getting married and having a child.” Ricci married her husband, James Heerdegen, in 2013. She then had her son, Freddie, in 2014. “I didn’t realize how much growing up I had to do and how much better I could be, and my marriage and my kid have really made me better.” In 1990, Ricci made audiences swoon as Cher's daughter and Winona Ryder's adorable baby sister in Mermaids. She then became everyone's favorite little brooding menace as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). The rest is history. Aside from Freddie, she now has another baby, the 10 episode period-based drama about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald that premiered on Amazon today. Ricci plays the lively leading woman and serves as an executive producer on the series.
"It's really been a real whallop. It's my baby and it's changed my life the way a baby does," she said.
