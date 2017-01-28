Episode 10 Pro tip: If you're going to leave your husband and go home to your husband, don't bring him along. Zelda and Scott's road trip to Montgomery is basically a Jazz Age version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, minus the shower rings. They bicker about songs. They bicker about getting lost. They commit to sobriety by flinging a bottle of gin out of the care. They get stuck in Virginia when a wheel comes flying off their Ford. For a hot second Scott pretends he's going to fix the wheel himself in his pristine white suit. Instead, it's the Black man whose yard they've skidded into who gets the honors. Zelda bonds with his young daughter, whose big dream is to make it to Richmond. Zelda gifts her a map, but warns her to not be in such a rush to chase the world. The wheel is repaired and Zelda gives the man a $5 tip. He responds by questioning Scott's decision to "let" her drive. "Of course," Scott says. "She is my queen." Unfortunately, said queen has just coughed up the dregs of their income. Scott now informs her that they're out of money. To save a few bucks, she impetuously drives through a toll barrier, then hits a deer. The deer is still alive and suffering, and Zelda is heartsick. Scott refuses to do anything and insists they keep driving. That triggers an argument that starts with cruelty to animals, veers into sexism, and lands at that blow job from Eugenia Bankhead. "I was drunk," Scott protests. This argument shouldn't fly anyway, but especially not when a person is wasted 24/7. Zelda challenges him, he points out her chat with Townsend, and they haggle over what kind of marriage they want to have. "I wish you hadn't thrown out that gin," she muses, wistfully. No kidding. But there's nothing like an encounter with a backwards redneck to bring a couple closer together. The Fitzgeralds stop at a hotel for the night. The proprietor, a beefy specimen wearing overalls and rocking the Noo-York-Citaaa accent from the old Pace Picante commercials, takes one look at Zelda's knickerbockers and denies them a room. He'll not be having a "Yankee bed bunny" in trousers staying at his place. What's a girl to do? Zelda strips off her pants, prompting ol' Floyd to waddle off and call the sheriff. They grab their clothes and Floyd's bulldog statue and hightail it outta there. A tow truck ride later, they finally arrive at the Sayre home in Montgomery. One problem: Nobody's home, presumably because they're still up north with Tilde. Scott tries to assuage Zelda's panic by promising her the world. They can go to Paris, or Cairo, or wherever. For some reason, she buys it. "I only want to be with you anyway," she tells him. They seek refuge in the local country club, where Zelda runs into her old pals Eleanor and John. They fill her in on the latest gossip, and she gets that epiphany that most people gets when they return home: I'm so over this joint. Then she goes to the powder room and pukes, for the second time this episode. Bad clams? Nope. She's pregnant. And that's a wrap on season 1. Will there be a season 2? There's still so much of the story left to tell. Hell, the word "Gatsby" hasn't even been uttered yet.