Candace Payne captured her excitement on Facebook, in a video that's been viewed more than 50 million times (!) and was brought to our attention by Select All She went to Kohl's! She treated herself on her birthday! She bought the mask! And she is not splitting custody of it with her son. Thank you, Candace, for sharing this incredible moment of happiness on the internet. Your giggle is infectious — may we be one-tenth as joyful about anything as you are about this recent Star Wars acquisition.