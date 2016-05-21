Update: Sometimes, enthusiasm pays off in a major way.
Since Candace Payne posted her record-setting Facebook Live video featuring a Chewbacca mask last month, she has wracked up almost half a million dollars in earnings and gifts. That includes full college scholarship money for herself and her family, $2500 in Kohl's gift cards, 10,000 rewards points to the store, and even a Walt Disney World vacation.
She has also become the face of a campus promotional video for Southeastern University. Can somebody get this woman an agent, stat? We can't be alone in thinking she's destined for a career in comedy.
This post was updated on May 21 at 4:10 p.m. EST.
The Chewbacca mask video has broken the record for the most-watched Facebook Live post, according to the CBC. With over 78 million views, the video has almost eight times as many views as the previous record holder, a Buzzfeed video in which people make a watermelon explode with rubber bands.
Kohl's noticed the video, which gave them a shoutout, and showed up at Payne's house with two more Chewbacca masks for her kids and a ton of Star Wars toys. Naturally, you can watch the Facebook Live video of their joy.
This story was originally published at 3:45 p.m. on May 20.
It seems there are fewer and fewer things in life that fill us with unencumbered joy as we get older. For some of us (i.e. me), it's a bottle of pristine rosé on a summer afternoon. For this woman, it's the fact that she finally got her hands on a Chewbacca mask. Get it, girl.
Candace Payne captured her excitement on Facebook, in a video that's been viewed more than 50 million times (!) and was brought to our attention by Select All.
She went to Kohl's! She treated herself on her birthday! She bought the mask! And she is not splitting custody of it with her son. Thank you, Candace, for sharing this incredible moment of happiness on the internet. Your giggle is infectious — may we be one-tenth as joyful about anything as you are about this recent Star Wars acquisition.
