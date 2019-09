The Four-Day Workweek Is More Than A Dream: It’s A Good Idea

Though this experiment took place in New Zealand, the results suggest it could have just as profound an effect in countries with similar economies, including the U.S. A shorter workweek isn’t just about sleeping in for an extra day. Americans work more than 34 hours a week , with many adults reporting they work closer to 50 hours to make ends meet. That is more than any of our counterparts in the world’s largest economies. In the U.S., people are donating their vacation days so co-workers can have a decent maternity leave, in addition to facing pay inequity workplace harassment , and minimum wages that don’t stack up against an increasingly rising cost of living . A four-day workweek (with, crucially, five-day pay) could not only help lots of workers make ends meet, but it may also be a more effective way to do so.