The Four-Day Workweek Is More Than A Dream: It’s A Good Idea

Researchers from the University of Auckland who surveyed company employees during the two-month trial run found that 24% reported a healthier work-life balance. Having more time to see their families and work on hobbies led to being more energised at the office. On top of that, work productivity increased. Staff arrived on time with better attendance and scheduled their workdays more effectively, including taking shorter breaks and having shorter meetings. The policy also benefited those who need more support in and out of the office, including working parents and new parents on leave. After the overwhelmingly positive feedback, the company hopes to make the change permanent.