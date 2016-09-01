Here at R29, we're all about celebrating the evolved men of the 21st century; hence Woke Bae — our YouTube comedy series starring comedian Phoebe Robinson. Each week, she and a guest shine a light on a woke celebrity male who is passionate about social justice, the environment, feminism, and culture. For this special Woke Bae LIVE at the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, Robinson and Michelle Buteau invited their three favorite male comedians to compete to see who is the wokest bae in the comedy world.
Robinson and Buteau opened the show with casual banter, showcasing the reasons why we love them so much. From their experience at a much-to-be-desired Lauryn Hill concert to insane threesome stories, the two warmed up the crowd for the show to come.
Their contestants — Langston Kerman, Bowen Yang, and Nore Davis — were put through multiple-choice questions, critical thinking, and a talent portion to prove their woke status. Each answer, and retort, was judged on a point system for clarity — but even a funny comment could get a contestant 300 points! Not only did we get some epic answers and challenges, we were struck by an array of incredible performances.
Watch the video above to see who was crowned king of the woke baes.
