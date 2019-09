Noah Centineo & His Mark Ruffalo Eyebrows Are Taking Over The Internet

To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo has been around the block with a leading role on The Fosters and a turn as Camila Cabello's love interest in her "Havana" music video. However, it's the part of Peter Kavinsky, a popular jock with a heart of gold that has everyone swooning over Centineo. Well, that, and the fact that everyone on Twitter just realised Centineo strongly resembles woke bae Mark Ruffalo.