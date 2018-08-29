There are two types of space movies: funny space movies and dramatic space movies. Rocket Man is one, and First Man is the other. And one look at the brand new trailer for the Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) movie and you immediately know which is which.
First Man, which stars Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy as Neil and Janet Armstrong, will open the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival. For those unfamiliar, that means that this movie is already being placed at the forefront of award season, and that as Chazelle has promised in multiple interviews, it's not like any other space movie before it. It's dramatic, it's terrifying, and it's raw. From the tense score, to the fact that basically no one smiles in the entire 2:14 minute trailer, it's safe to say that this Neil Armstrong biopic is for people who like space, but love drama. Gosling literally went to the hospital in real life because the movie is that exciting!
If Foy screaming, "YOU'RE ALL A BUNCH OF BOYS!!" doesn't get you excited to go to the moon with Gosling, then you just need to rewatch the intense trailer until it does.
First Man hits theaters (and IMAX if you dare) on October 12.
