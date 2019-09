First Man, which stars Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy as Neil and Janet Armstrong, will open the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival. For those unfamiliar, that means that this movie is already being placed at the forefront of award season, and that as Chazelle has promised in multiple interviews , it's not like any other space movie before it. It's dramatic, it's terrifying, and it's raw. From the tense score, to the fact that basically no one smiles in the entire 2:14 minute trailer, it's safe to say that this Neil Armstrong biopic is for people who like space, but love drama. Gosling literally went to the hospital in real life because the movie is that exciting!