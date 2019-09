Everything Coming To Netflix In September

September is an especially stellar month in the Netflix Original department. For months, we've been teased with obscure trailers for the show Maniac, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone . Come September 21, we'll finally learn why they're sitting in that white room, staring at each other. Is it all a dream? Is it the future? Who knows. Also out is Netflix's very first reality TV show, Made in Mexico , premieres on September 28, giving us a glimpse into the opulent lives of Mexcio's super-rich.