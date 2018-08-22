Everything Coming To Netflix In September

Alert! Alert! Stop what you're doing and get excited, because Black Panther is coming to Netflix on September 4, 2018. This September, you'll be able to head to Wakanda from the comfort of your own couch. This is just to say that September has a slew of exciting new film releases, from Black Panther to Disney's A Wrinkle in Time.
September is an especially stellar month in the Netflix Original department. For months, we've been teased with obscure trailers for the show Maniac, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. Come September 21, we'll finally learn why they're sitting in that white room, staring at each other. Is it all a dream? Is it the future? Who knows. Also out is Netflix's very first reality TV show, Made in Mexico, premieres on September 28, giving us a glimpse into the opulent lives of Mexcio's super-rich.
Click ahead for the spectacular full list of titles coming to Netflix in September.