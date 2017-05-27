10 Editor-Approved Summer Trends — All Under-$100

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
When you're on a tight budget but still need to satisfy a shopping craving, it's easy to end up at the same usual haunts: You likely find yourself scouring Zara's sale section, or opening a million and one tabs of Forever 21 product pages. But, there are other affordable, on-trend items that aren't from the expected fast-fashion suspects — and Tictail knows how to find them.
Sure, it may take some time and patience, but scanning through the Scandinavian retailer's site, we're betting you can find this season's most wanted trends, from off-the-shoulder tops (nope, they're not going anywhere) to high-waisted bathing suits, gold statement earrings, bucket bags, and beyond. So, why not accept the challenge and see how many must-haves you can cross off your wish list without dipping into your savings account? With a little guidance from Tictail's product merchandiser Anna Decilvio (which you can find ahead), you'll know exactly where to look.
Turns out you can simultaneously shop and save for that late-summer Euro-trip after all.