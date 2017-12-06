The Size-Inclusive Brands You Need To Know

There’s no denying the state of plus-size fashion has massively improved over the last few years. We're no longer forced to choose between matronly, ill-fitting sacks or infantile, embellished everything; plus-size clothing is finally...stylish. But so many full-figured women still feel relegated to the brick-and-mortar stores that dot our malls, even though there’s a world of shopping beyond Lane Bryant, Torrid, and Target. No shade to those three; it’s just time to let some of the new indie brands shine, too.