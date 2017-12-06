The Size-Inclusive Brands You Need To Know

There’s no denying the state of plus-size fashion has massively improved over the last few years. We're no longer forced to choose between matronly, ill-fitting sacks or infantile, embellished everything; plus-size clothing is finally...stylish. But so many full-figured women still feel relegated to the brick-and-mortar stores that dot our malls, even though there’s a world of shopping beyond Lane Bryant, Torrid, and Target. No shade to those three; it’s just time to let some of the new indie brands shine, too.
Not only are the labels ahead filled with unique designs that satisfy every wardrobe want, they are also more size-inclusive than we're used to seeing — and that's always a win in our book. Click through to see 11 more under-the-radar plus brands we're currently loving, and let us know about any you're obsessed with in the comments below.