It's 2017, and luxury fashion has (finally!) become a little more inclusive. Now before you roll your eyes, this isn’t another half-hearted attempt on the industry’s part to be diverse. Because on Monday, Patrick Herning, a former technology business development specialist, and OG fashion editor Kathryn Retzer (who's held positions at Vogue and Allure) joined forces to launch 11 Honoré, a Los Angeles-based e-commerce site that specializes in designer clothing for sizes 10 through 20. The retailer says it's tapping into the fashion sweet spot — “the aspirational and designer costumer” — by providing extended sizes of runway pieces from brands like Christian Sirano, Marchesa, Zac Posen, Baja East, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Kors, Monique Lhuillier, and Prabal Gurung, among others.
“The average size for women in the U.S. is 16 and 67 percent of women are size 14 and higher, so this is the new normal, and they are not being served by big-box retailers and designers. For the first time we are providing runway options for this customer,” Herning told WWD. Retzer added: “11 Honoré aims to create a space that honors our customer and celebrates her through inclusive sizing, high-end designer fashion, and an impeccable shopping experience."
On 11 Honoré, customers can expect to find pages and pages of curated products — from silk trench coats to cocktail dresses — as well as editorial profiles featuring fashion industry insiders, like Candice Huffine and Rachel Roy, to create the feeling of community.
For most of the designers featured on 11 Honoré, size-inclusivity is nothing new; last season, both Michael Kors and Prabal Gurung featured plus-size models on their runways for the first time. (The latter also launched a collaboration with Lane Byrant in February, offering pieces in sizes 10- 28). Christian Siriano has also been especially proactive about being the change the industry needs. He’s held body positive runway shows, and has spoken out about his decision to dress plus-size celebrities for the red carpet, telling Elle last year, “Honestly, I think the 'trick' is you have to really want to do it. You're embracing more of the world. Which is great. We're all in the world together, you know?”
