Lauren Conrad Reveals The First Photo Of Her Baby, Liam James

Congrats are in order for another member of the Laguna Beach graduating class. Lauren Conrad had her baby, William "Liam" James on July 5, and she's just shared the first photo of Liam James with People Magazine.
The new mom told People that Liam is "sort of a combo" of herself and her husband, lawyer William Tell, whom she married in 2014. However, he favors her husband's looks.
"He definitely looks like William,” she said. “But he’s still so tiny it’s hard to tell!"
"I feel so spoiled,” she explained. “Liam is such a good baby. I’m sleeping three to four hours at a time. This morning I was up at 4 a.m. and I wasn't even tired, so I cleaned the kitchen and did some cooking. William was like, ‘You're crazy!"
As much as she loves her new baby now — she exclaimed, "We're already in love!" when she first announced Liam's birth — Conrad said that she wasn't the type to have "baby fever."
"In my early 20s I was open to having them or not having them. But after meeting William, I changed my mind," she recounted. "I knew I wanted to have a family with him. But I didn't want to do it right away."
Conrad isn't the only one in the Hills/Laguna Beach coalition to have recently given birth. Her Hills costar Whitney Port gave birth July 31.
"Sorry I've been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now," Port wrote in an Instagram announcement of her son.
The real question is, then — will Sonny Rosenman and Liam James Tell have a reality show in 2040?
