Lauren Conrad Knows What You Want To Wear This Holiday Season

The holiday season really brings out our need to be — or at least appear —photo-ready at all times. And we can always count on Lauren Conrad to help us bring all our Pinterest aspirations to life. Whether it’s crafting the perfect Halloween costume, finding a great inexpensive handbag, or our next pair of lived-in jeans, LC has our backs.
So we're not surprised the designer’s latest drop for her LC Lauren Conrad collection at Kohl’s is exactly what we want to wear this holiday season. Between the office parties, family dinners, and boozy potlucks with friends, the mogul has us covered. There are a variety of items to shop on Kohl's website right now, that will fill the sartorial gap of any event in our calendars. There's the burgundy leather jacket that will take us from the office to a date, the fuzzy coat that makes us happy temperatures are actually dropping, and the perfect flirty chiffon skirt that we'll wear with a t-shirt for that perfect high-low look. Click through to shop some of our favorites.