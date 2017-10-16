Lauren Conrad wears many hats. She’s a wife, a mother, and a mogul who brings out the best of our Pinterest aspirations, constantly reminding us that you don’t have to break the bank to look great. Whether she’s wearing a $10 Forever 21 maxi dress, a J.Crew cashmere sweater, or one of her favorite pairs of denim, Conrad isn’t afraid to play favorites. And for her own line, art often imitates life: When she’s designing, she thinks about pieces she would actually wear herself.
Over the weekend, Conrad attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles, wearing a light pink floral printed jumpsuit and a handbag from her LC Lauren Conrad line. Just like that, she reminded us that she’s a handbag designer, too. The bag is currently on-sale for $55, alerting us to the fact that Conrad doesn't just make great swimwear, plus-size clothing, and maternity goods — she low-key makes really cute and inexpensive purses.
Here's five we're currently eyeing.