Lauren Conrad Already Has The Best Halloween Costume

Every time we see a picture of Lauren Conrad we say “goals.” Whether we’re looking at one of her perfectly-curated Pinterest-worthy photo shoots, her super cute-yet-inexpensive handbags (or anything really, from her Kohl’s collection), or photos of her hanging out with her adorable baby boy at a pumpkin patch, we’re always inspired watching her. It’s well-documented that Halloween is one of Conrad’s absolute favorite holidays. She really looks forward to dressing up, and honestly, we await her costumes with bated breath each year. So far, Conrad has taken on the role of mermaid, circus ballerina, party animal, and the tooth fairy.
On Thursday, Conrad teased this year’s look, a Cruella de Vil-inspired costume, on Instagram, writing “If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will... I’m sharing this years Halloween costume.” She got into the nitty-gritty of the look in a blog post on her website, sharing that previously, she would create each Halloween costume from scratch. “The process usually involves cutting, sewing, and a whole lot of tulle,” she wrote. But considering that she’s a new mom, she doesn’t have an ample amount of time on her hands. So she opted “for a less time consuming costume,” using pieces you can buy off-the-rack.
According to Conrad, all you need is your favorite LBD, a faux fur coat, opera length gloves, one of her LC Lauren Conrad handbags, red pumps, lipstick, and the pièce de résistance, two-toned hair. Voilà — you’re transformed into the 101 Dalmatians villain, the LC way.
